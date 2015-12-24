News

fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Boy, 8, discovered in sophisticated drug lab during police raid with only bucket and mattress

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News

An eight-year-old boy has been discovered locked inside an uninsulated, tiny room on a remote property in New South Wales with only a bucket and a single mattress.

Police made the discovery while carrying out a drug raid at an Elands property, north west of Taree, on Friday when they found the boy and a "sophisticated hydroponic set-up" containing 225 marijuana plants, the ‘’Newcastle Herald’’ reports.

These are the shocking images showing the tiny underground shed where the young boy was locked by his family. Photo: 7 News

The boy told officers he had been trapped inside the shed for more than three weeks where he lived in scorching hot temperatures, extreme weather conditions and was only allowed outside to do chores.

Manning-Great Lakes Detective Inspector Peter McKenna told the newspaper “the door to the small room in the shed was locked from the outside and police will allege that the boy was mistreated and only allowed out of the shed for chores and sometimes food."

This is a view of the trap door officers found after flicking a switch to the deck, revealing the little boy. Photo: 7 News

Another three children, aged between 12 months and nine years, were also discovered during the raid and have been placed into the care of the Department of Family and Community Services.

Police only unearthed the den two hours into the raid, when they turned on a switch that rolled the blue deck away, revealing the trap door, according the newspaper.

These are the cannabis plants found inside the drug lab. Photo: 7 News

Authorities seized 225 marijuana plants, according to media. Photo: 7 News

Officers climbed down into the metal shed, where they found the boy and about $500,000 of cannabis hidden inside three shipping containers containing hydroponic lights.

It is believed the drug bunker was converted into a large room containing the plants at different stages of maturity.

Detective Inspector McKenna said “When the switch was flicked the humming noise kicked in and the deck started to roll back".

This is the shocking photo of the conditions inside the underground den the boy had lived in for three weeks. Photo: 7 News

The 28-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were each charged with cultivate large commercial quantity of prohibited plant, and detain person with intent for financial advantage.

The 19-year-old man was charged with cultivate large commercial quantity and have all been refused bail.

