Girl has too many holiday drinks, murders innocent Christmas tree and Journey song to become internet star

Yahoo7 News /

What better way to celebrate Christmas than to grab a hold of your tree and wrestle it to the ground while belting out a 1980s power ballad?

That’s Emma Donnell from Northern Ireland’s story, anyway.

Emma and the ill-fated Christmas tree. Photo: Twitter

She had a couple of festive drinks before her memorable rendition of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing with her hapless tree playing the role of back up dancer.

Then, for reasons best know to Emma, she recorded the song and dance and posted it on her Twitter account.


“My ma is gonna kill me,” she wrote.

“Why do I drink.”

When she woke up in the morning she was probably more than a little surprised to discover the 30 second clip had proven a Christmas hit.



As the retweets reached into their thousands she started fielding questions from journalists around the world.

And, apparently, she decided she would probably need to deal with the incoming hangover too.



After a while, even the reality TV industry started making contact, according to Emma’s follow up tweets.

While some may have woken up sore-headed and wondering if the tree tango was really such a good idea given the unexpected notoriety it brought, Emma was embracing her fleeting fame just like she did her poor tree.



Drink responsibly.

