Melbourne scientists are confident they have discovered a treatment for pregnant women who suffer from pre-eclampsia.

Aussie scientists 'discover treatment' for serious pregnancy disorder

The condition affects 15,000 Australian women each year, causing many to deliver premature babies.

Bianca Rotar, who was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia four days before her daughter Lexi was born, delivered at 28 weeks.

“She was tiny, she didn't look like a baby at all, she didn't have any meat on her, her skin was see through,” said Bianca.

Pre-eclampsia causes the placenta to release toxins into the mother's blood stream. It raises blood pressure and damages vital organs.

“There's no medical treatment for this disease and often we need to deliver mums pre-term in order to stop the progression of this serious complication,” said Dr Fiona Brownfoot from Mercy Health.

However, a group of Melbourne scientists may have found a way to stop the condition, which kills 60,000 mums around the world each year.

“We're really excited that Metformin may be the first medical treatment of pre-eclampsia,” said Dr Brownfoot.

“It would just save a lot of lives, both mums and babies,” said Professor Stephen Tong from Mercy Health.

Metformin is a common and cheap drug, which is used to treat diabetes and it is safe for pregnant women.

“These are currently laboratory findings, very exciting leads... But they need to be confirmed in clinical trials with women suffering from pre-eclampsia,” said Prof. Tong.

If they get funding for more research, the clinical trials will start next year and the drug could be available for expectant mothers within five years.

It could have helped Bianca and Lexi and perhaps it will if she decides to have another child.

“I would love to trial it out for my next pregnancy because I am at high risk of it happening again,” said Bianca.