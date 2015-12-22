News

CCTV reveals woman lurking near suspicious fire in Strathfield

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

CCTV footage has been released of a woman lurking around a backyard with a cigarette before a blaze was set alight at a massage parlour in North Strathfield.

Emergency services were called to a building on Queen Street on November 7 at 2am after a fire broke out in the property’s backyard.

The fire was extinguished before it caused damage to the main property but it did destroy a pergola and some furniture that was set up in the backyard.

Police are looking for this woman to assist with their enquiries. Photo: NSW police

The business was closed at the time of the fire and no staff or customers were on-site.

The cause of the fire has been deemed suspicious and detectives have now released the footage of a woman who may be able to assist with inquiries.

The woman, wearing a RUN DMC T-shirt, can be seen walking down a beaten track holding a cigarette before emerging into the left-hand corner of the screen behind a sheet.

The woman walked through a sheet-like object before emerging out with a bag full of unknown objects. Photo: NSW police

She comes back, cigarette in her mouth and holding a bag of unknown goods.

The beanie-wearing woman is seen lurking between washing in the backyard before walking behind the sheet again.

The woman came back a second time as she can be seen lurking through washing in a backyard located near where a suspicious blaze was lit. Photo: NSW police

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in her 40s or 50s, between 170 and 175cm tall, of medium build, with blonde hair.

In the CCTV footage, she is wearing a dark beanie, a light-coloured T-shirt, light-coloured tracksuit pants and light-coloured sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

