Kids shocked after police ask them to hit a girl

Yahoo New Zealand /

Police have released a video which has a simple message this Christmas - if kids know that violence is wrong, so should adults.

In the video, which was uploaded to YouTube, Counties Manukau Police show the reactions of a group of young boys as they are introduced to a girl called Chloe.

The boys are asked to say something nice about her, hug her and make her laugh.

Everything goes smoothly until they ask the boys to slap Chloe.

“This video shows very clearly that children know it’s wrong to hit someone – in fact, every single boy refuses to slap the girl, saying it’s the wrong thing to do,” says Community Safety Officer Constable Garry Boles.

He continued: "Sadly this is a message that too many adults don’t understand, but it’s the message we want everyone to receive this Christmas – there is no excuse for family violence."

Constable Boles said December and January are the most high-risk months for family violence.

"The release of this video is part of a much wider campaign we are running in Counties Manukau to provide extra support for families, including food parcels, Christmas presents, prevention advice and extra visits to our high-risk families.

“However we can’t do this alone – we need to work as a community to reduce family violence. If you believe someone is at risk, please contact your local police," he said.

