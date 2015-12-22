Sydney millionaire car dealer defends 'Cecil the Lion' moment after shooting injured wombat on his property

A Sydney car dealer has defended his actions after a photo of him smiling over the carcass of a dead wombat with a rifle slung over his shoulder emerged.

Tony Azzi (left) over the dead wombat. Source: Supplied

Multi-millionaire car dealer Tony Azzi grinned as he kneeled over the shot wombat bleeding out from the stomach on his property in 2011.

The photo has sparked a National Parks and Wildlife Services investigation following a referral by NSW Police, Fairfax revealed.

It is a criminal offence to harm or kill wombats and other native fauna - which are protected – unless the Office of Environment and Heritage grants a special licence.

Mr Azzi is accused of using a high-powered rifle and semi-automatic pistols to kill a number of wombats on his property.

The accusations mirror the shooting of Cecil the Lion, a national treasure in Zimbabwe shot by a US dentist who claimed ignorance having been lured to the kill by his guides.

But the Larke Hoskin's dealership in Rosebery owner denies the allegations, saying the one shooting was a mercy killing.

"I have and will continue as a matter of responsible land management eradicate (sic) feral pests from my land," he wrote on the company Facebook page.

"Cats, foxes, rabbits and other animals are known to destroy flora and kill native animals by the tens-of-millions each year, and as a licensed gun owner it is my responsibility to keep them off my land.

"For the record, I do not kill native animals, and any suggestion that I do is wrong. On one occasion I terminated the life of a seriously injured wombat."

A number or people voiced their objections to the killings on the page, but these have since been removed and only positive comments defending Mr Azzi's character remain.

Mr Azzi claims the accusations are blackmail, coming from a disgruntled former associate.

News break – December 22