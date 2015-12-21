'Let's keep Easter special': Bakers fight to save Easter from the jaws of January

Bakers are not generally known as the protesting type - but they were out in force in Melbourne today with a message directed at major supermarket chains.

Bakers rally to save Easter from the jaws of January

With Christmas not yet upon us, they are pleading with Coles and Woolworths to save Easter and stop selling hot cross buns in January.

The Easter Bunny should, arguably, have his feet up at this time of year.

However, Coles and Woolworths stand accused of hopping in on his holiday.

"It's Christmas, give the Easter bunny a break," the Melbourne bakers pleaded at a protest earlier today.

A break, that is, from hot cross buns.

"The last couple of years, hot cross buns have been on sale in some of the supermarkets as early as Boxing Day, at the very least the start of January," said Steve Plarre.

They seem to come earlier every year.

So Victorian bakers have drawn a flour-paste line in the sand.

"Keep Easter special, keep Easter special," they chanted, calling on Coles and Woolworths to hold-off on the hot cross buns.

"Please don’t bake your hot cross buns here on Boxing Day."

"Keep Easter special. It's about all the little kids that're running around, that's what Easter is all about. Not about profits," said Chris Waack from Waack's Bakery.

As a gesture, these protesting bakers were selling ‘not-cross buns,’ with proceeds going to the Starlight Foundation.

It was a ‘call-to-arms’ to stop the commercial calendar creep: the Christmas decorations descending before December, the Easter egg encroach on the Anzacs, and finally, the bakers haven risen to say ‘no!’ to the New Year's hot cross bun and ‘yes!’ to the ‘not cross bun’.

By crossing off the cross and having a little chant, they are hoping the Easter Bunny can jump back in the bath - until hot cross bun day.

Leaving Santa, to handle the Christmas chaos: