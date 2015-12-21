Two dead after fighter jet crashes at Indonesian air show

Horrific footage has emerged of an Indonesian fighter jet taking part in an aerobatic show crashing and bursting into flames, killing two pilots and shocking onlookers witnessing the event.

Amateur video obtained shows the horrific crash occurring.

The footage captured shows plumes of black smoke billowing from the wreckage as the plane burst into flames.

People in the crowd filming the crash can be heard in the background screaming and crying.

The KAI T-50 Golden Eagle - a US-South Korean-made light attack aircraft - spun out of control before plummeting to the ground.

It crashed into an air force base complex near Adi Sutjipto Airport in Yogyakarta, a tourist destination city on the main island of Java, a witness said.

The crash occurred on the second day of the air show that was celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Air Force Flight School in Yogyakarta, Air Vice-Marshal Dwi Badarmanto, an air force spokesman stated.

The pilot and co-pilot - both Indonesians - died instantly and an investigation team was sent to the crash site, he said.

The trainer aircraft is one of 16 similar models bought by the Indonesian Air Force last year.

No one on the ground was injured.

RELATED VIDEOS

Dash cam vision shows Airshow plane crash

Seven killed at British airshow as jet crashes into road

News break – December 21