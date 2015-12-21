News

CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Two dead after fighter jet crashes at Indonesian air show

Caity Stone and AP
Yahoo7 News /

Horrific footage has emerged of an Indonesian fighter jet taking part in an aerobatic show crashing and bursting into flames, killing two pilots and shocking onlookers witnessing the event.

Amateur video obtained shows the horrific crash occurring.

The pilot and co-pilot - both Indonesians - died instantly, but no one on the ground was injured. Source: AP.

An investigation team was sent to the crash site. Source: AP.

The footage captured shows plumes of black smoke billowing from the wreckage as the plane burst into flames.

People in the crowd filming the crash can be heard in the background screaming and crying.

The moment the plane starting plummeting towards land. Source: Supplied.

The KAI T-50 Golden Eagle - a US-South Korean-made light attack aircraft - spun out of control before plummeting to the ground.

It crashed into an air force base complex near Adi Sutjipto Airport in Yogyakarta, a tourist destination city on the main island of Java, a witness said.

Huge black smoke clouds formed after the plane crashed into the ground. Source: Supplied.

The crash occurred on the second day of the air show that was celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Air Force Flight School in Yogyakarta, Air Vice-Marshal Dwi Badarmanto, an air force spokesman stated.

The pilot and co-pilot - both Indonesians - died instantly and an investigation team was sent to the crash site, he said.

KAI T-50 Golden Eagle are a US-South Korean made light attack aircraft. Source: Supplied.

The trainer aircraft is one of 16 similar models bought by the Indonesian Air Force last year.

No one on the ground was injured.

