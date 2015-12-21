Blaze spreads to QLD home after hay shed bursts into flames

A fire that broke out in a hay shed in Brisbane has spread to a nearby home, engulfing the house.

Crews arrived at the Brompton Road property after a Triple Zero call was made at around 6:50am this morning

Multiple crews working to control house and shed fire at #TheGap. (Pic via @jayjdlane) pic.twitter.com/jnvBl1bJiS — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) December 20, 2015

The back of the house and hay shed were on fire when four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived.

Four crews are on the scene working with a limited water supply to get the blaze under control.

All residents have been accounted for.

Crews are now working to ensure the blaze doesn't spread further as black smoke blankets the suburb.

More to come.