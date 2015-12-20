Teen girl who stood up to swearing racist train passenger would 'definitely do it again'

The brave teenage train passenger who stood up to a woman after she started hurling vile abuse at a girl for speaking in her native non-English language says she would do it all again in the fight against racism.

Central coast teenager Nikki Strong, 19, gained viral fame last week when a video of the incident emerged online, showing her defend fellow train passenger Natalie Soto who was a abused by the middle-aged female in a mean rant after speaking to her mother in Spanish.

"I'm a massive advocate for feminism, so I can't just let discrimination like that against people for something like race or disability or anything like that just go unpunished," Nikki told Sunrise on Sunday.

"I couldn't not say anything."

The angry woman told psychology student Natalie, who speaks Spanish at home and became fluent in English at a young age, "don't speak like that in public" before whipping around and swearing repeatedly at her.

"You could sort of notice that everyone was on Natalie and my side, but the lady just seemed like she wasn't taking anything that we were saying to her on board," Nikki said.

"She was pretty stuck in her own views."

Nikki said the woman became violent after the events shown in the short clip.

"My boyfriend who was sitting in front of me said something, and I said something more and then she got a lot more aggressive in what she was saying and a little bit violent."

The woman then made 'a couple more comments' before she quietened and alighted the train.

"I'm really glad it didn't escalate further than that," Nikki said.

It's not the first time Nikki has stood up to a stranger after witnessing torrid racial abuse.

"Earlier this year after the Sydney siege I was on a bus and drunk idiots were making fun of people who had died in the siege and making fun of Muslims," she said.

"Me and my friends stood up to them and they got kicked off the bus. It's definitely something I'd do again."

A friend from school sent Nikki the video of her brave act, which is how she was alerted to the attention her actions and the woman's vile rant were receiving.

"[My friend] was like 'is this you?' and I was like 'Oh my god someone was recording me'," Nikki said.

"I saw the title of the video was 'Victim tries to track down her defender'... and that's how Natalie and I got in touch."

The police have been shown the video and have said they're aware of the incident.

