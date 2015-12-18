News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lifesaving surgery on python after eating swallowing very unlikely meal
'You can't make it up': Vet's lifesaving surgery after python's unusual meal

Stunned army veteran recognises himself in ISIS video

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

Army veteran Will Hammond has been left stunned after a friend and fellow veteran posted an ISIS recruitment video on social media resulting in Hammond recognising himself in the clip.

New NRA video sparks controversy
0:54

NRA video calls for a ‘clenched fist’ response to protests

Vet makes film using footage of Fallujah battle
Assad's troops face IS in Hasaka
1:20

Assad's troops face IS in Hasaka
Army veteran in U.S. since age 8 deported after prison stint
1:34

Army veteran in U.S. since age 8 deported after prison stint
Facebook shares tumble as FTC announces probe
1:41

Facebook shares tumble as FTC announces probe
Syrian military video shows soldiers in eastern Ghouta after rebels leave
0:45

Syrian military video shows soldiers in eastern Ghouta after rebels leave
0326_sun_news_porn_star
4:44

Recorded evidence of a Porn Star and the President
Smoke Billows From Fatal Fire at Siberian Shopping Centre
0:30

Smoke Billows From Fatal Fire at Siberian Shopping Centre
Children Reported Dead After Fire Rips Through Shopping Centre in Southern Siberia
0:34

Children Reported Dead After Fire Rips Through Shopping Centre in Southern Siberia
0303_1800_qld_bride
1:23

Bride discovers her dress is lost after hundreds post photos of it on social media
0303_1800_sa_punch
1:09

Shocking video emerges of one punch attack on 13yo
Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
0:59

Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
 

“I was shocked,” Hammond told the NY Post.

“It’s not every day you find yourself in propaganda.”

Veteran Hammond now works as an engineer in Canada’s oil fields. “I wish I could sue them for royalties!” he quipped of ISIS. Source: Facebook.

The ISIS propaganda video was posted online by the terror group last year.

The slick video production skills ISIS is known for are on display in this four-minute video titled ‘No Respite”.

The veteran oddly appears around the 2.38 mark appearing at the base of a hill in Afghanistan holding a rifle.

Hammond was a supply officer at the time the photo was taken and was escorting the wounded soldiers to a landing zone so they could get to a hospital.

Hammond now lives in Alberta, CA. Source: Facebook.

Also in the photo are two soldiers in the open bed of a small truck shown with their heads bandaged.

The famous image showing Hammond on the far right holding a rifle. Source: YouTube.

The well-known photo was taken by photojournalist Robert Nickelsberg in 2006 and was named one of Time magazines best of the year.

Hammond a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan now works as a field engineer in Alberta, Canada.


The video boasts about the geographical size of the Islamic State before taunting American soldiers about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the suicide rates among returning veterans.

However Hammond was more impressed with the technical skills of the ISIS video editors than he was angered by its anti-American-soldier message.

“I thought the production was very good,” Hammond told the NY Post.

“It reminded me of a National Guard commercial you’d see before a movie.”

The ability of ISIS to deliver that message so effectively is what Hammond found most troubling about the video he had a cameo in.

“What’s scary about this video is that it’s specifically for folks in the West who are disenfranchised who are idealistic and naive enough to believe in something like ISIS,” Hammond today the NY Post.

“It’s in the same vein as kids who sign up to the Marines to go fight in the Middle East. It’s the same kind of idealism.”

Hammond who served a year in Iraq and 16 months in Afghanistan, doesn’t want the United States to be goaded by the release of propaganda videos into another war in the Middle East.

News break – December 18'

Back To Top