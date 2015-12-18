Stunned army veteran recognises himself in ISIS video

Army veteran Will Hammond has been left stunned after a friend and fellow veteran posted an ISIS recruitment video on social media resulting in Hammond recognising himself in the clip.

“I was shocked,” Hammond told the NY Post.

“It’s not every day you find yourself in propaganda.”

The ISIS propaganda video was posted online by the terror group last year.

The slick video production skills ISIS is known for are on display in this four-minute video titled ‘No Respite”.

The veteran oddly appears around the 2.38 mark appearing at the base of a hill in Afghanistan holding a rifle.

Hammond was a supply officer at the time the photo was taken and was escorting the wounded soldiers to a landing zone so they could get to a hospital.

Also in the photo are two soldiers in the open bed of a small truck shown with their heads bandaged.

The well-known photo was taken by photojournalist Robert Nickelsberg in 2006 and was named one of Time magazines best of the year.

Hammond a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan now works as a field engineer in Alberta, Canada.

The video boasts about the geographical size of the Islamic State before taunting American soldiers about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the suicide rates among returning veterans.

However Hammond was more impressed with the technical skills of the ISIS video editors than he was angered by its anti-American-soldier message.

“I thought the production was very good,” Hammond told the NY Post.

“It reminded me of a National Guard commercial you’d see before a movie.”

The ability of ISIS to deliver that message so effectively is what Hammond found most troubling about the video he had a cameo in.

“What’s scary about this video is that it’s specifically for folks in the West who are disenfranchised who are idealistic and naive enough to believe in something like ISIS,” Hammond today the NY Post.

“It’s in the same vein as kids who sign up to the Marines to go fight in the Middle East. It’s the same kind of idealism.”

Hammond who served a year in Iraq and 16 months in Afghanistan, doesn’t want the United States to be goaded by the release of propaganda videos into another war in the Middle East.

