'Have you ever slept with the same person?' Twins play 'Truth or Drink'

It’s hard being a twin, and not just because people find it hard to tell you and your sibling apart.

The website Cut.com has used the age-old practice of plying people with alcohol to uncover some of the lesser-known secrets of having an identical brother or sister.

They sat down a series of twins, provided hard liquor and forced them to play a game of 'Truth or Drink'.

It appears it was an enlightening experience because there was not a tremendous amount of drinking happening.

So twins can be rather forthcoming. Who knew?

Among the highlights are nervous responses to questions like: “Have you ever had a threesome together?” and “Have you ever slept with the same person?”

Results vary.

Some questions reveal how annoying it is that some people believe twins are “freaky”.

“We’re not Eiffel Towering people every night,” a pair of brothers claim.

Two sisters say it can become a little odd when you discover the number of people who have “exoticised” twins.