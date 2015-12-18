News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

'Have you ever slept with the same person?' Twins play 'Truth or Drink'

Yahoo7 News /

It’s hard being a twin, and not just because people find it hard to tell you and your sibling apart.

0224_1800_syd_live
0:20

Study reveals secret ingredients for a longer life

Chaplain Describes First Responders' Grief
1010_1800_per_motor
0:17

Man riding motorised lawnmower caught drink-driving in Perth
Tourists Blacking Out Has U.S. Issuing Alcohol Warning
0:56

Tourists Blacking Out Has U.S. Issuing Alcohol Warning
Watch How Quickly a Small Fire Engulfs a Whole Room
11:39

Watch How Quickly a Small Fire Engulfs a Whole Room
0221_1800_syd_taxi
2:05

Couple sentenced over Taxi driver stomping
Ex-Miss Washington USA on Resigning Over DUI Conviction
2:25

Ex-Miss Washington USA on Resigning Over DUI Conviction
0128_1800_syd_balconyfall
1:13

Man who fell from balcony may have been intoxicated
American Airlines Pilot Suspected of Being Under the Influence of Alcohol
1:37

American Airlines Pilot Suspected of Being Under the Influence of Alcohol
0501_1000_wa_crash
0:32

WA duo killed in brand new $130k car
1217_0700_nat_alcoholban
0:42

WA police enforce alcohol ban after fears of unrest
1215_1800_per_geraldton
1:24

Drunk, drug-affected driver jailed after killing three people
 

The website Cut.com has used the age-old practice of plying people with alcohol to uncover some of the lesser-known secrets of having an identical brother or sister.

A recreation of how these brothers used to hang out in the womb. Photo: Screenshot

They sat down a series of twins, provided hard liquor and forced them to play a game of 'Truth or Drink'.

It appears it was an enlightening experience because there was not a tremendous amount of drinking happening.


So twins can be rather forthcoming. Who knew?

Among the highlights are nervous responses to questions like: “Have you ever had a threesome together?” and “Have you ever slept with the same person?”

Some moments proved awkward. Photo: Screenshot

Results vary.

Some questions reveal how annoying it is that some people believe twins are “freaky”.

“We’re not Eiffel Towering people every night,” a pair of brothers claim.

Two sisters say it can become a little odd when you discover the number of people who have “exoticised” twins.

Back To Top