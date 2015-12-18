Hero cop risks life to stop out of control truck

News

'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Dashcam footage shows the courageous moment Sergeant Steve Volk launched from his cruiser onto the highway and jumped into the cabin of the runaway truck.

Sergeant Steve Volk jumped into action, leaping into the cabin of the runaway truck. Photo: Dashcam

The officer from Norfolk, Nebraska was originally responding to a 911 call about the reckless driving of an 18-wheeler truck.

Sergeant Volk caught up with the truck in Madison County, but it wouldn't stop.

Eventually, the semi slowed as it neared Norfolk, allowing the cop to leap into action.

The 18-wheeler eventually comes to a halt after swerving between lanes. Photo: Dashcam

He jumped from his cruiser onto the highway, then into the truck's cab where he was able to stop the big rig from possibly crashing off a busy viaduct bridge.

Sergeant Volk said the death-defying action was all in a day's work.

"It was just one of those things we had to get done," he told WOWT NBC Omaha.

"This was just a unique circumstance. We needed to get that big rig."

Nebraska officers rush in to help Sergeant Volk and the driver of the semi-trailer. Photo: Dashcam

The officer said the driver appeared to be sick and officials believe it may have been a diabetic reaction.

He was rushed to hospital following the incident.

This is far from the first trucking mishap to be caught on camera. Here is some additional footage of other motorists who have found themselves in sticky situations.

Drivers lucky to be alive after truck fire on NSW motorway

A large truck fire was sparked after a a collision between two semi trailers on a Central Coast highway.

Truck falls through old bridge

Unbelievable footage has emerged of a truck driver deciding to take his vehicle over a questionable old bridge with disastrous results.

Hilux vs truck: Dramatic near-miss Dash Cam footage surfaces in Queensland

Terrifying Dash Cam footage has emerged of a near-miss accident on the Logan Motorway in Queensland and it’s the stuff motorist nightmares are made of.

