Hero cop risks life to stop out of control truck

A heroic US police officer has jumped into the cabin of a moving semi-trailer to save the life of the driver and stop the out of control vehicle.

Dashcam footage shows the courageous moment Sergeant Steve Volk launched from his cruiser onto the highway and jumped into the cabin of the runaway truck.

The officer from Norfolk, Nebraska was originally responding to a 911 call about the reckless driving of an 18-wheeler truck.

Sergeant Volk caught up with the truck in Madison County, but it wouldn't stop.

Eventually, the semi slowed as it neared Norfolk, allowing the cop to leap into action.

He jumped from his cruiser onto the highway, then into the truck's cab where he was able to stop the big rig from possibly crashing off a busy viaduct bridge.

Sergeant Volk said the death-defying action was all in a day's work.

"It was just one of those things we had to get done," he told WOWT NBC Omaha.

"This was just a unique circumstance. We needed to get that big rig."

The officer said the driver appeared to be sick and officials believe it may have been a diabetic reaction.

He was rushed to hospital following the incident.

