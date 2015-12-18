News

Skype-diving! Irish man video calls his parents as he jumps out of a plane in Australia

Gus Bruno
Yahoo7 News

Skype calls back home to the parents for those consumed by wanderlust are more often set in the surroundings of your own shared 12-bed dormitory in a hostel.

Not for Roger Ryan.

Irish traveller Roger Ryan found a more creative way to spice up his calls home. Photo: YouTube/Hostelworld

Now living in Sydney, the Irish traveller, originally from Louth, jumped at the chance to take a less conventional approach to reporting back in to his parents, Pat and Mary.

With plenty of travel experiences to share with his mum and dad, he leapt straight into it.

"I'm just going to get this out of the way," he said in a video posted to YouTube.

Photo: YouTube/Hostelworld

But it's his parents' expletive-riddled response that has garnered more praise than his ingenuity.

"Oh no, he's jumping out of an aeroplane!" mother Mary screams.

"F***k off!" is his father's first response.

"Good god, holy s**t!"

"He's doing a selfie coming down in a f***ing aeroplane,' dad Pat says as his son races through the clouds.

Roger comes down safely as his parents hearts come to a slow decline. Photo: YouTube/Hostelworld

The swearing continues for much of the video, and with some good reason.

Here are some more skydiving experiences that prove the stunt is a beautiful but daring and dangerous feat.

Skydiver forced to cut off parachute after scary malfunction

They say that 1 out of every 1,000 jumps will require parachuters to use their reserves, or cutaways, when something goes wrong during a jump. Well, it had been 996 jumps since the last time Oliver needed to use his cutaway. Check out what happens when his parachute get all tangled up during a jump.

POV: Extreme BASE jumping and military skydiving

When you jump out of a Boeing C017 Globemaster at sunset it makes for a spectacular view. Add to it another high altitude skydive from a Spartan CJ 27, as well as a sneaky BASE jump from a tower, and you've got the recipe for an epic skydiving compilation!

Take a POV paragliding flight over historic European site

A fearless paraglider soars over the Transylvania region of Romania and then lands at the Citadel of the Guard, a historic site that used to be an important defense point. Also make sure to watch until the end to see a high altitude skydive with paratroopers!


