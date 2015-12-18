Skype-diving! Irish man video calls his parents as he jumps out of a plane in Australia

Skype calls back home to the parents for those consumed by wanderlust are more often set in the surroundings of your own shared 12-bed dormitory in a hostel.

Not for Roger Ryan.

Now living in Sydney, the Irish traveller, originally from Louth, jumped at the chance to take a less conventional approach to reporting back in to his parents, Pat and Mary.

With plenty of travel experiences to share with his mum and dad, he leapt straight into it.

"I'm just going to get this out of the way," he said in a video posted to YouTube.

But it's his parents' expletive-riddled response that has garnered more praise than his ingenuity.

"Oh no, he's jumping out of an aeroplane!" mother Mary screams.

"F***k off!" is his father's first response.

"Good god, holy s**t!"

"He's doing a selfie coming down in a f***ing aeroplane,' dad Pat says as his son races through the clouds.

The swearing continues for much of the video, and with some good reason.

