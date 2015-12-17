News

Revealed: How devastating Tathra bushfire started
Revealed: How devastating Tathra bushfire started

Young boy interrupts wedding with urgent announcement

Nicholas McCallum
Yahoo7 /

There could be worse ways to interrupt a wedding, but they might not get quite the same reception.

A young boy at a wedding interrupted the ceremony to make an announcement about his imperative need to use the toilet.

The bride and groom stared lovingly into each others eyes as the celebrant read through her script in front of dozens of guests.

The boy's interruption sent the bride into bashful laugh. Source: YouTube/hannahgrace

"When thinking people conclude what are the real values in life and come back to decide what really matters," the celebrant read in the video posted to YouTube on Thursday.


Almost on queue, the young boy let the wedding party know what really matters to him.

"I need to poo," he screamed, tugging on the groom's coattail.

The boy was rushed away before he really soiled the ceremony. Source: YouTube/hannahgrace

With the wedding party cackling with laughter, one guest ran to snatch the child up and take him away to the bathroom.

At least it's better than having someone interject because they have objections to the marriage going ahead.

They are expensive events but sometimes the funny, unscripted moments at wedding are priceless.

