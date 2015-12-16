Woman dies and baby in critical condition after being hit by train

A woman has died and a baby girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a train at Harris Park.

Woman and baby injured in an incident at Harris Park in Sydney

Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save the woman, the baby was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

The incident took place about 2.10pm, police were called to the train station after reports a woman jumped in front of a train while holding a small child.

Police from Parramatta Local Area Command are investigating the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The ages or identity of the woman and child are not available at this stage.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told Yahoo7: "We were called out to Harris Park train station at 2.15pm to reports of an incident involving a collision with a patient and a train.

"A child patient has been transferred to Westmead Children's Hospital by road ambulance."

Sydney Trains tweeted that services had been suspended due to person injured by train at Harris Park.

Customers from South Line and Western Line are advised to change at Granville.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.