Adrenaline junkie breaks shoulder blades, 14 ribs in disastrous cliff dive

A daredevil has broken 14 ribs, both shoulder blades and split his head open during a misguided cliff dive in Hawaii.

Shane Brown from Honolulu was jumping from cliffs at popular swimming spot Kapena Falls.

After pulling off a single mid-air somersault, the 24-year-old wanted to try something a little more challenging - a triple turn.

He set up cameras from multiple angles to film his attempt while his friends looked on in support.

Mr Brown smiled for the camera while preparing himself for the risky stunt.

His first flip was executed with precision however during his second rotation Mr Brown's head clips the cliff's rocky overhang.

Mr Brown loses his form after the impact, causing him to land awkwardly on top of a log hidden beneath the water’s surface.

With friends watching on, Mr Brown fails to resurface.

Seconds drag by before one friend makes the heart-stopping decision to save his mate’s life.

He finds Mr Brown in the murky water and holds his head above the surface, swimming backwards to keep his friend afloat.

Mr Brown was rushed to Queens Hospital in Honolulu with 14 broken ribs, shattered shoulder blades, a head wound requiring over a dozen staples and a cracked vertebrae.

Three months on from the accident, Mr Brown has almost made a full recovery thanks to the help of his fast-acting friends and regular physical therapy.

"Shoulder is a little tight and there's a few athletic things I can't do like backflip or pullups," Mr Brown wrote of his recovery on Facebook.

He returned to the water on December 11th to photograph surfers in the pipeline of large waves.

"It's hard to describe how I feel," he told his followers.

"Three months ago tomorrow I almost destroyed my body, and today I swam pipe in considerable size (sic)."

Mr Brown expressed his gratitude towards his family and friends that "showed their love by coming to see me or even just texting me".

This is one of many cliff-diving accidents that occur every year.

