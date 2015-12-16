News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Adrenaline junkie breaks shoulder blades, 14 ribs in disastrous cliff dive

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

A daredevil has broken 14 ribs, both shoulder blades and split his head open during a misguided cliff dive in Hawaii.

0623_0500_sun-CliffRichards
1:46

Cliff Richard speaks out after being cleared of sex abuse claims
1023_1800_SYD-Coogee
0:18

Rescue for man at Coogee cliff
0313_1130_nat_drivingcliff
1:20

Tree saves teen driver from falling off cliff
0716_1800_qld_rescue
1:41

Rescuers recognised for heroic efforts
Richard Branson: Surveying Earth and protecting data from...
4:39

Richard Branson: Surveying Earth and protecting data from...
0909_jira_cliff
0:47

Cliff where Melbourne student fell
0126_1800_SYD-CliffFall
0:15

Man dies after cliff fall in Sydney
0801_1130_nat_breakingwheelchair
0:20

Man in wheelchair has died after falling off cliff
Sir Cliff Richard: 'I forgave my accuser'
1:20

Sir Cliff Richard: 'I forgave my accuser'
0821_1800_nsw_grandma
3:17

Elderly woman forced to wait three hours for ambulance
Mexican Police Question a Man in the Shooting of a US Consulate Officer
1:29

Mexican Police Question a Man in the Shooting of a US Consulate Officer
0922_0530_nat_cliff
0:20

Rescue for man fallen off cliff
 

Shane Brown from Honolulu was jumping from cliffs at popular swimming spot Kapena Falls.

After pulling off a single mid-air somersault, the 24-year-old wanted to try something a little more challenging - a triple turn.

Shane Brown prepares for his daredevil stunt. Photo: Facebook

He set up cameras from multiple angles to film his attempt while his friends looked on in support.

Mr Brown smiled for the camera while preparing himself for the risky stunt.

His first flip was executed with precision however during his second rotation Mr Brown's head clips the cliff's rocky overhang.

The heart-stopping moment Mr Brown's head hits the rock. Photo: Facebook

Mr Brown loses his form after the impact, causing him to land awkwardly on top of a log hidden beneath the water’s surface.

With friends watching on, Mr Brown fails to resurface.

Dramatic footage shows Shane Brown falling on top of a submerged log, resulting in 14 broken ribs. Photo: Facebook

Seconds drag by before one friend makes the heart-stopping decision to save his mate’s life.

He finds Mr Brown in the murky water and holds his head above the surface, swimming backwards to keep his friend afloat.

Mr Brown was rushed to Queens Hospital in Honolulu with 14 broken ribs, shattered shoulder blades, a head wound requiring over a dozen staples and a cracked vertebrae.

Three months on from the accident, Mr Brown has almost made a full recovery thanks to the help of his fast-acting friends and regular physical therapy.

"Shoulder is a little tight and there's a few athletic things I can't do like backflip or pullups," Mr Brown wrote of his recovery on Facebook.

He returned to the water on December 11th to photograph surfers in the pipeline of large waves.

Mr Brown shared this photo on his Facebook on December 11, marking his first return to the water since his accident. Photo: Facebook

"It's hard to describe how I feel," he told his followers.

"Three months ago tomorrow I almost destroyed my body, and today I swam pipe in considerable size (sic)."

Mr Brown expressed his gratitude towards his family and friends that "showed their love by coming to see me or even just texting me".

This is one of many cliff-diving accidents that occur every year.

Cliff Jump into Rock Fail

This guy attempted a high cliff jump over a waterfall, but when he misdirected his launch, he hit a rock below on the way down. Luckily, he did not suffer an major injuries except for a broken foot.

50-foot cliff jump goes wrong

This guy tried to frontflip off a 50 foot cliff, but he didn't rotate enough and landed down hard on his back.

Man drowns at popular tourist spot

A man has been killed cliff diving at a popular tourist spot.


Back To Top