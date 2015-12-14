News

Weet-Bix shuns Smith as sponsors wait for answers
Where's the 'Weet-Bix Kid'? Steve Smith vanishes from sponsor's website

'Conductor, we have a problem': Passengers band together, eject 'erratic' commuter from train

Ben Brennan
Yahoo7 News /

Commuters on a US train joined forces to kick off a man, who was running through a carriage, panicking and claiming another passenger had threatened him with a gun.

A US public transport operator says it is happy with its response to a tense situation on a train carriage which saw no response from staff working on-board.

It is unclear what sparked the passenger’s panicked reaction, but he films his desperate efforts to attract the attention of the train’s conductor on a Metro train in Washington DC.

The man's efforts to attract attention from the train's conductor are unsuccessful. Photo: Screenshot

As he repeatedly yells ‘CONDUCTOR WE HAVE A PROBLEM!’ while mashing the carriage’s intercom system, other passengers intervene and tell the man to leave the train because of his erratic behaviour.

He frantically opens and closes doors on the moving train before rushing to the other end of the carriage to try another intercom system.

The man appears to indicate that he thinks another passenger has threatened him with a gun.


It is unclear whether the video is part of a social experiment, a valid response or a panicked over-reaction.

What is clear though is that the scene degenerates into a tense standoff between the panicked passenger and his fellow commuters who band together to eject him from the carriage.

There does not appear to be any response at all from staff onboard the train.

As some passengers attempt to avoid the situation, others intervene to order the man off the train. Photo: Screenshot

However, officials later told WUSA 9 the conductor could not respond via intercom when the button is continually pressed.

A spokesman told the outlet the system worked adequately and Metro was satisfied with their response to the situation.

The man was met by transit police and medics when he left the train. He was interviewed at the scene but it is unknown if he will face any legal action.

