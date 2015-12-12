From 'I really like it' to pure disgust: Twitter abuzz as flag referendum results revealed

Deputy Prime Minister Bill English said the flag debate had been "overwhelmingly driven by social media" in a speech before the final flag alternatives were revealed.

From 'I love it' to pure disgust: Twitter abuzz as winner of flag referendum revealed

He wasn't wrong. After the preliminary result of the flag referendum was announced last night, chatter reached fever pitch on Twitter.

Kiwis, including singers, television news presenters and politicians, all turned to the social media platform to share their disappointment after Kyle Lockwood's Silver Fern (Black, White and Blue), came out on top in the fourth round of voting according to preliminary results. It took 50.53 per cent of the vote.

Dear New Zealanders, Please, PLEASE vote in the next referendum so I don't have to sing our anthem in front of cartoon-fern-flag. #NZflag — Lizzie Marvelly (@LizzieMarvelly) December 11, 2015

Seriously?THAT is the flag we chose? We're now on course to look like a start up company selling cut price rash suits instead of a country — Greg Boyed (@GregBoyed) December 11, 2015

ugh my country just picked the worst flag this is a country of morons — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) December 11, 2015

votes can't buy taste — CHELSEA JADE (@chelseajade) December 11, 2015

This flag thing is a complete embarrassment. #nzflag #ugly — Willy Jackson (@KiaOraWilly) December 11, 2015

There actually are not adequate words to convey my disgust in this whole #nzflag fiasco. What an absolute rort. — Lizzie Marvelly (@LizzieMarvelly) December 11, 2015

Others were happy with the result.

My second choice, but I will still vote for this one! https://t.co/1yksDrXAnD — Astrolabe Sailing (@AstrolabeSail) December 11, 2015

Prelim #nzflag result-Black Blue fern ahead but very close with Red fern.Hoping makes final count.I love this flag❤️ pic.twitter.com/mYRwsdigWk — Hon Nikki Kaye (@nikkikaye) December 11, 2015

Rather keen on the new flag! #NZflag — Vicky Brough (@vicks231) December 11, 2015

If the #nzflag result is anything 2go off, it seems tht Twitter got it wrong. Again. — Aaryn Niuapu (@AarynNiuapu) December 11, 2015

With votes still being counted and the margin of victory so small, there is a possibility the red and blue fern flag could leap-frog the blue and black flag as the winner of the referendum.