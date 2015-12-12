From 'I really like it' to pure disgust: Twitter abuzz as flag referendum results revealed

Deputy Prime Minister Bill English said the flag debate had been "overwhelmingly driven by social media" in a speech before the final flag alternatives were revealed.
He wasn't wrong. After the preliminary result of the flag referendum was announced last night, chatter reached fever pitch on Twitter.
Kiwis, including singers, television news presenters and politicians, all turned to the social media platform to share their disappointment after Kyle Lockwood's Silver Fern (Black, White and Blue), came out on top in the fourth round of voting according to preliminary results. It took 50.53 per cent of the vote.
Others were happy with the result.
With votes still being counted and the margin of victory so small, there is a possibility the red and blue fern flag could leap-frog the blue and black flag as the winner of the referendum.