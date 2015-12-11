News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

EXCLUSIVE: Man charged after entering AFP building armed with knives and samurai sword

Robert Ovadia
7News Sydney /

EXCLUSIVE: An incredible security breach which saw a heavily-armed man walk into Australian Federal Police headquarters in Sydney and mix with unsuspecting Counter-Terrorism police has been blamed on "human error".

0325_1800_vic_potplant
1:54

Neighbourhood argument over pot plant results in police intervention
0305_0500_nat_robberies
0:36

Six teens charged over Sydney robberies
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
0303_0500_nat_mardigras
0:26

Police in Sydney ramp up security for Mardi Gras
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0302_1800_nsw_mardigras
1:29

Sydney's Mardi Gras: colourful pride born from a night of violence
0302_1130_nat_mardigras
0:33

Record crowds anticipated at Sydney's Mardi Gras
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
0302_0500_nat_curtischeng
1:32

Nation's longest terror sentence
0301_1600_nat_murder
0:23

Man charged with 22-year-old's murder
 

Seven News has revealed that a man armed with knives and a samurai sword, simply walked into the headquarters on Tuesday and mixed with unsuspecting Counter-Terrorism police.

The 22-year-old drove into the basement of the AFP headquarters located in Goulburn Street in central Sydney, after telling guards he was there for an appointment.

The man was allowed to drive into the basment car park after telling guards he had an appointment. Source: 7 News.

He wandered around the building before getting into a lift with an officer from the counter terrorism unit unchallenged.

The man was armed with knives at the time.



The pair got out together on the Counter-Terrorism floor, where the 22-year-old was finally confronted and arrested.

When police went back downy to the basement to search the man’s car they found a samurai sword.


Only yesterday, it was revealed that the Sydney Federal Police headquarters were a possible target for a terror attack allegedly planned by a 15-year-old boy and others.

While AFP would not comment on camera about the incident, they confirmed in a written statement that an investigation was underway.

“The breach of security protocols was caused by human error,” the statement said.

“As a result an investigation into the breach is underway.”

While AFP is not unaccustomed to sending out media release when they make arrests, they did not such thing over this incident.

The man already faced court two days ago and was charged with infiltrating the AFP building. Due to this, police say it would be inappropriate to make any further comments.

The lapse in security in what ought to be one of Australia's most secure buildings, comes only two months after Curtis Cheng was shot dead outside NSW police headquarters.

Only recently the NSW Government agreed to security upgrades at Sydney police stations.

“We do operate in a very different environment, we are now dealing with very real threats and risks to our own office,” police commissioner Andrew Scipione has previously said.

NEWS BREAK DECEMBER 11

Back To Top