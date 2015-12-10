Severely burned arson victim's Christmas wish comes true

News

Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Safyre Terry was five years old when a deliberate blaze ripped through her family's home in Schenectady, New York, in May 2013.

Safyre was five when a blaze ripped through her family home, killing everyone in the house but her. Photo: Facebook/Safyre Schenectady’s Super Survivor

She is the sole survivor of a fatal arson fire that murdered her father David Terry 32, her sister Layah three, and her brothers Micheal two and 11-month-old Donavan

Firefighters found her next to her father, who used his body to shield her from the flames.

Safyre suffered burns to 75 per cent of her body and has undergone dozens of surgeries, including the removal of one of her hands and a foot.

Safyre's father shielded her from the flames, a courageous act that saved her life. Photo: Facebook/Safyre Schenectady’s Super Survivor

In that time the community has rallied to help Safyre adjust to life without her immediate family.

"She's a living message to people that there's hope, and no matter what you can get through anything," her paternal aunt and legal guardian Liz Dolder told ABC US.

"That's why we share Safyre with everyone."

She said the idea for the Christmas cards came from Safyre after Ms Dolder brought home a metal tree to hold the family's holiday cards.

"I can't wait to fill it up," she recalled Safyre saying when she saw the $4 tree.

Safyre said she cannot wait to fill up the tree her aunty brought home for her. Photo: Facebook/Safyre Schenectady’s Super Survivor

Ms Dolder said she tried to explain to her niece that the tree held up to 100 cards and they weren't likely to get that many.

But determined to see if she could make Safyre's wish come true, she sought help from friends and supporters on Facebook.

The post has since gone viral and Safyre has begun receiving cards from all over the world.

Among those to share the post was former professional wrestling star Hulk Hogan.

He wrote: "Thank you Maniac's for supporting Safyre let's keep it going. Much love."

