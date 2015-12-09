US police release images of sleeping and unconscious women found on chilling videos

Police in the US have released images of multiple women who could be victims of possible sexual assaults.

This is one of the women that police are trying to identify. Source: Windermere Police Department.

The Windermere Police Department in Florida are concerned about the well being of the women, who appeared unconscious or asleep, in videos found earlier this year.

Police believe the videos were filmed between 2008 and 2013 and are hoping the public can help them discover the identities or whereabouts of the women.

"Our investigator has followed all of his leads. We've followed up on everything we possibly could, and at this point we haven't been able to identify anybody and we need to do that...We are concerned for their safety and well-being," Police Chief Dave Ogden told WFTV.

"The possibilities are these people could not be alive. We're not sure. We certainly don't believe that they're safe, so we just want to make sure. We want to check on that."

US media have linked the release of the photos to a recent investigation in the town in which several women accused a local man of sexually assaulting them or attempting to sexually assault them.

The release of the photos comes months after police searched the home of a Windermere resident, after a woman accused him of attempting to sexually assault her.

Police later discovered someone else had made similar allegations and provided detectives with a video that allegedly showed the man having sex with at least three women who may have been incapacitated, News 6 reports.

While more women came forward with allegations, the man was not arrested at the time as police said they wanted to build a case against him

The man has not been arrested or charged with any crimes, but remains under investigation in that case.

News 6 says authorities are not saying whether the women pictured in the released images may have been victims of sexual assault or if the images relate to the ongoing sexual battery investigation.

Chief Ogden did note that police have already received a number of tips since releasing the images on Tuesday.

