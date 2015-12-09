'Drunk' 14-year-old girl tackled by five officers after spitting on police in Sydney shopping centre

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after assaulting a policeman at a Westfield shopping centre in Sydney in an incident caught on amateur video.

NSW Police officers were called to the Mt Druitt shopping centre last Thursday to deal with a number of drunk teenagers.

One officer issued the girl with a move on direction before being assaulted and spat on.

The video shows the young girl lashing out at police who manage to pin her to the ground at the top of the escalator, before escorting her from the shopping centre.

The girl was not charged or injured and her mother is now reportedly preparing to take legal action, claiming that NSW Police officers used ‘excessive force’.