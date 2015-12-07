Winners of the 4KQ Christmas lights competition

The best and brightest Christmas light displays in Brisbane have been named.
There were 230 contestants in the 4KQ Christmas light competition this year.
Today the 12 winners have been announced.
For your chance to win $1,000, watch 7 News on Friday for details on the People’s Choice Award.
SOUTH
Sheree and Robert Hobson - 12 Lucy Dr, Edens Landing
The Lumley Family - 6 St Clair Cl, Parkinson
Stu and Kel Gluyas - 51 - 53 Enkleman Rd, Yatala
EAST
Darryl and Sandra Watson - 536 D'Arcy Rd, Carina
The McGregor Family - 56 Stella St, Holland Park
Angela and Tony Mears - 17 Fairway Dr, Redland Bay
NORTH
Grandmas Christmas Garden, The Meyer Family - 4 Huron St, Banyo
The Zielinski Family - 25 Addison Ct, Morayfield
The Gall Family - 25 Lacewood St, Warner
WEST
Evan Jones - 45 Church Rd, Bellbowrie
Walter and Beverley Wood - 10 Warunda St, Kenmore
Shane and Debbie Horswill - 20 Curragundi Rd, Jindalee