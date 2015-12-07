The best and brightest Christmas light displays in Brisbane have been named.

Winners of the 4KQ Christmas lights competition

There were 230 contestants in the 4KQ Christmas light competition this year.

Today the 12 winners have been announced.

SOUTH

Sheree and Robert Hobson - 12 Lucy Dr, Edens Landing

The Lumley Family - 6 St Clair Cl, Parkinson

Stu and Kel Gluyas - 51 - 53 Enkleman Rd, Yatala

EAST

Darryl and Sandra Watson - 536 D'Arcy Rd, Carina

The McGregor Family - 56 Stella St, Holland Park

Angela and Tony Mears - 17 Fairway Dr, Redland Bay

NORTH

Grandmas Christmas Garden, The Meyer Family - 4 Huron St, Banyo

The Zielinski Family - 25 Addison Ct, Morayfield

The Gall Family - 25 Lacewood St, Warner

WEST

Evan Jones - 45 Church Rd, Bellbowrie

Walter and Beverley Wood - 10 Warunda St, Kenmore

Shane and Debbie Horswill - 20 Curragundi Rd, Jindalee