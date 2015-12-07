News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Shocking video of child wearing nappy, smoking marijuana launches investigation

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A young boy wearing a nappy and sitting in a child's seat and smoking marijuana in an alarming video that is being investigated by police.

Killer Whale Attacks Sea Lion Near Hornby Island
0:53

Killer Whale Attacks Sea Lion Near Hornby Island
Meet the woman living as an adult BABY
0:47

Meet the woman living as an adult BABY
0306_tms_dogs2
0:40

The Morning Show viewers weigh in on the dog ban debate
0304_1800_nsw_joyce
1:53

Barnaby Joyce makes extraordinary claim over unborn child
0302_1800_ADL-Arson
1:36

Pregnant mum held up on way to hospital by arson attack
0228_1130_nat_israel
0:35

Israeli court rejects extradition request of Australian wanted for child sex abuse
Technology is Redefining Independence
3:55

Technology is Redefining Independence
0225_1800_qld_roadrage
2:02

Tradie left for dead in horrifying road rage attack
Illinois child welfare worker dies after September attack
0:58

Illinois child welfare worker dies after September attack
Owning a Pet Can Cost a Pretty Penny
0:57

Owning a Pet Can Cost a Pretty Penny
1228_1800_SYD-BailChild
0:40

Couple granted bail in case of alleged child neglect
web_sailors_1107
0:27

Sailors visit sick Brisbane kids
 

“Inhale it,” an adult voice is heard telling the child who appears to be affected by the narcotics.

Local news in Chicago estimates that the child is no more than four or five years old.

A male adult can be heard telling the child to "inhale" the drug. Photo: CBS

An anonymous tipster shared the video with Andrew Holmes, a community activist, who said he brought the video to authorities.

“I’m very worried, because [there’s no] telling how long this child has been smoking, and this child may have behavioral problems later on in life,” Holmes told CBS2.

“I don’t want this child to become a drug addict, so I’m seeking immediate help to identify this child and also the perpetrators.”

Local news estimate that the child would be aged between four to five years old. Photo: CBS

If identified, the person or people who provided the child in this video with marijuana could be charged with child endangerment, CBS reports.

What happens to the boy will be partially up to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, which may remove the preschooler from his home if the police investigation determines that he was given illegal drugs.

According to the National Cannabis Prevention and Information Centre Australia studies show that if a chid uses cannabis early in life - before the age of 16 - for a prolonged period of time, it can lead to a number of significant problems.

This disturbing video has raised alarms and police have launched an investigation into finding out who made this child smoke cannabis. Photo: CBS

Those problems result in disrupted learning and memory, a decrease in motivation, difficulty with thinking and problem solving, loss of motor coordination, increased heart rate, and anxiety in the short-term.

Long-term use can trigger mental illness problems including psychotic episodes occurring and schizophrenia in vulnerable individuals.

Help is available for parents and young people who have concerns about drug use and can call Family Drug Help on 1300 660 068 or visit Counselling online.

Back To Top