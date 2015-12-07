Shocking video of child wearing nappy, smoking marijuana launches investigation

A young boy wearing a nappy and sitting in a child's seat and smoking marijuana in an alarming video that is being investigated by police.

“Inhale it,” an adult voice is heard telling the child who appears to be affected by the narcotics.

Local news in Chicago estimates that the child is no more than four or five years old.

An anonymous tipster shared the video with Andrew Holmes, a community activist, who said he brought the video to authorities.

“I’m very worried, because [there’s no] telling how long this child has been smoking, and this child may have behavioral problems later on in life,” Holmes told CBS2.

“I don’t want this child to become a drug addict, so I’m seeking immediate help to identify this child and also the perpetrators.”

If identified, the person or people who provided the child in this video with marijuana could be charged with child endangerment, CBS reports.

What happens to the boy will be partially up to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, which may remove the preschooler from his home if the police investigation determines that he was given illegal drugs.

According to the National Cannabis Prevention and Information Centre Australia studies show that if a chid uses cannabis early in life - before the age of 16 - for a prolonged period of time, it can lead to a number of significant problems.

Those problems result in disrupted learning and memory, a decrease in motivation, difficulty with thinking and problem solving, loss of motor coordination, increased heart rate, and anxiety in the short-term.

Long-term use can trigger mental illness problems including psychotic episodes occurring and schizophrenia in vulnerable individuals.

Help is available for parents and young people who have concerns about drug use and can call Family Drug Help on 1300 660 068 or visit Counselling online.