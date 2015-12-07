Pilot scrapes plane's belly along tarmac during heroic landing at US airport

News

Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
The pilot of a private jet has been deemed a hero when he landed a plane with no landing gear, scraping it along the tarmac for hundreds of metres.

The commercial plane pilot made an incredibly skillful landing at Palm Springs international Airport. Photo: YouTube

The plane circled for an hour to burn off fuel as a precaution before making the skillful landing at Palm Springs International Airport as emergency personnel rushed behind to tend to the smoke.

"(The pilot) did a great job," the airport's executive director, Tom Nolan, told The Desert Sun.

The private jet circled in the air for an hour to burn off fuel for a safer landing. Photo: YouTube

The incident happened on Friday afternoon after experiencing undercarriage problems..

Neither the pilot or co-pilot were injured during the risky landing.

These rare landings are not unheard of but it does require skill and precision from pilots to be able to bring down the plane safely. Here are a few more insane landings:

Pilot's seamless emergency landing with no landing gear

This pilot made an amazing landing - with no nose landing gear.

Plane makes emergency landing on busy road

Dashcam captures light plane landing on California highway.

Plane barely misses cameraman in harrowing landing

A plane has come terrifyingly close to a cameraman's head after a re-routed landing caused it to graze a Costa Rican airport's wire fence.

Tourists films distressing moment airline passengers told to prepare for emergency water landing

Passengers on the Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Los Angeles were told to put on their life jackets and remove their shoes by the cabin crew that remained resolute and calm.



Snapchatting teen catches apartment plane crash

A small jet crashed into an apartment complex in Ohio, accidentally caught on camera by Paige McVeigh who was on Snapchat at the time.

