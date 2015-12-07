Pilot scrapes plane's belly along tarmac during heroic landing at US airport

Sparks fly from a plane's belly as it scraped along a runway during an emergency landing that was all caught on camera by onlookers.

The pilot of a private jet has been deemed a hero when he landed a plane with no landing gear, scraping it along the tarmac for hundreds of metres.

The plane circled for an hour to burn off fuel as a precaution before making the skillful landing at Palm Springs International Airport as emergency personnel rushed behind to tend to the smoke.

"(The pilot) did a great job," the airport's executive director, Tom Nolan, told The Desert Sun.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon after experiencing undercarriage problems..

Neither the pilot or co-pilot were injured during the risky landing.

These rare landings are not unheard of but it does require skill and precision from pilots to be able to bring down the plane safely. Here are a few more insane landings:

