World's most emotional Christmas ad proves a viral hit

Ben Brennan
Yahoo7 News /

Jingly bells and flashing lights are usually par for the course in Christmas advertising.

But this German supermarket chain decided to take a different approach this year and it seems to be working.

The advertisement sets a sullen tone from the outset. Photo: Screenshot


EDEKA’s commercial features a sad grandfather, soldiering through Christmas dinner after Christmas dinner alone, as his successful family brushes off his invites as they rush through their busy lives.

As time runs out for the old man, so too do the chances for one last family get together.

And it gets more depressing from there as it builds to its crescendo. Photo: Screenshot

With nearly 25 million views in just four days, the marketing team at EDEKA will likely be wiping away tears of joy over their runaway success.

The rest of us will just have to make do with crying more traditional tears and grabbing out phones to call our parents immediately.

It is not the first commercial to take a more sombre route though.



Others have taken the more action-packed approach, and been accused of spoiling the new Star Wars movie in the process.

