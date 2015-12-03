'Shooting at work, pray for us': San Bernardino victims text loved ones as mass shooting unfolds

Family members have shared chilling details of the mass shooting at Inland Regional Centre in San Bernardino, California.

ABC News reports a man named Marcos Aguilera said his wife had been evacuated from the social services facility, which cares for people with developmental disabilities.

"The guy came in next to her office and I guess started shooting," Aguilera said, adding that his wife and others locked themselves in her office.

"She said all she heard was the shots, she didn't get a chance to see anything,"

Aguilera added. "She texted me, she said that she was inside, there's a shooter inside shooting...she said I love you and I came over here.

Terry Pettit’s daughter was inside the building when the gunmen opened fire, killing 14 people.

She sent a text to her father saying there had been a shooting where she worked and that people had been shot.

She hid inside an office as she updated her family.

"Pray for us," a text from her read.

Paul Lacroix’s son Casey, who also worked in the building, texted updates as the shooting unfolded.

"They've got a good handle on it. It's not good seeing all the ambulances coming in and then going out," Casey said.

A father of one of the women inside the building said he was relieved his ‘loved one is safe’.

Mark Scroggins’ daughter was inside when the shots started.

“She’s shaken up,” he told ABC news.

“My loved one is safe and they need to do something. This is crazy, there are just too many shootings, too much bad stuff going on there.”

The San Bernardino Police Department confirmed there were three possible suspects involved in the shooting. 14 people have been tragically killed and another 14 injured.