Mass shootings in the United States are always followed by more debate on Americans' gun-ownership rights. Here is what the presidential candidates said immediately after the attacks.

Hillary Clinton: Democrat

I refuse to accept this as normal. We must take action to stop gun violence now. -H https://t.co/SkKglwQycb — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 2, 2015

Jeb Bush: Republican

Praying for the victims, their families & the San Bernardino first responders in the wake of this tragic shooting. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 2, 2015

Bernie Sanders: Democrat

Mass shootings are becoming an almost-everyday occurrence in this country. This sickening and senseless gun violence must stop. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 2, 2015

Donald Trump: Republican

California shooting looks very bad. Good luck to law enforcement and God bless. This is when our police are so appreciated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2015

Ted Cruz: Republican

Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the first responders in San Bernardino who willingly go into harm’s way to save others — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 2, 2015

Martin O'Malley: Democrat

Horrifying news out of #SanBernardino. Enough is enough: it's time to stand up to the @NRA and enact meaningful gun safety laws — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) December 2, 2015

Ben Carson: Republican