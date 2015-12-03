Homeless man charged with murder after body found in creek

A homeless man has been charged with murder after a day-long manhunt following the discovery of a body that had suffered what police are describing as a 'vicious assault' in a Melbourne creek.

A passerby made the grim find in Sunshine yesterday morning, in Kororoit Creek at around 9am.

The victim is a man, aged in his 40 or early 50s.

Police said it was not clear what sort of weapon, if any, had caused the victim's injuries, but that he had suffered a "vicious assault".

Detectives released images of a person they wanted to speak to, seen in two different outfits and carrying two bags.

A 32-year-old was arrested late yesterday and questioned into the night, before being charged and will face court this morning.

Police are still trying to locate the bags.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000