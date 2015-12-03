News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Homeless man charged with murder after body found in creek

Gemma Garkut, Krystal Johnson with AAP
7News /

A homeless man has been charged with murder after a day-long manhunt following the discovery of a body that had suffered what police are describing as a 'vicious assault' in a Melbourne creek.

A passerby made the grim find in Sunshine yesterday morning, in Kororoit Creek at around 9am.

Photo: 7 News

Detectives released images of a person they wanted to speak to, seen in two different outfits and carrying two bags. Photo: 7News

The victim is a man, aged in his 40 or early 50s.

Police said it was not clear what sort of weapon, if any, had caused the victim's injuries, but that he had suffered a "vicious assault".

Photo: 7 News

Detectives released images of a person they wanted to speak to, seen in two different outfits and carrying two bags.

A 32-year-old was arrested late yesterday and questioned into the night, before being charged and will face court this morning.

Police scoured the area of the creek after a passerby found a body while walking in Sunshine, Melbourne. Photo: 7News

Police are still trying to locate the bags.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

