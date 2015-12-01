News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Aussie explorer films close encounter with angry gorilla

Yahoo7 News /

A prolific word traveler from the Hunter Valley has filmed the moment a gorilla threw him three metres to the ground for getting too close to its baby.

0306_0500_nat_huntervalley
2:27

Wild weather hits NSW's Hunter Valley
0306_0500_nat_huntervalley
0:21

Hunter Valley storm cleanup
Man Dug Out of Snow Following Avalanche at California Ski Resort
0:46

Man Dug Out of Snow Following Avalanche at California Ski Resort
Nor'easter Knocks Down Trees in Pennsylvania
0:33

Nor'easter Knocks Down Trees in Pennsylvania
0302_tde_rage
4:33

Why people are taking their stress out at 'rage rooms'
0225_1800_vic_coal
0:36

EPA reviewing licenses of remaining coal-fired power plants
0223_1800_adl_murder
1:33

Man murdered at deserted camp site identified 
Brush Fire Grows Out of Control After Car Crashes Off Los Angeles Freeway
0:13

Brush Fire Grows Out of Control After Car Crashes Off Los Angeles Freeway
New Smyrna Beach residents wary as Florida's east coast avoids Irma's worst
2:59

New Smyrna Beach residents wary as Florida's east coast avoids Irma's worst
Fast-Moving Wildfires Engulf Homes in Northern California
0:45

Fast-Moving Wildfires Engulf Homes in Northern California
Yahoo renames itself Altaba
1:09

Yahoo renames itself Altaba
Special graduation for 53-year-old mother
1:22

Special graduation for 53-year-old mother
 

Johnny Clifton has aims to canvas every country in his lifetime and has made a point of travelling to some of the most dangerous in pursuit of authenticity over standardised tourist routes.

Mr Clifton had walked away from a guide when he captured the feisty gorilla in Rwanda.

“All I remember is that the mother snarled at me … she grabbed me and threw me three metres onto my back. They just seemed such peaceful animals, I wanted to get a great picture. The guide told me I’d get myself killed,” he told news.com.au in a feature interview.

Mr Clifton’s passport includes stamps from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Madagascar.

Mr Clifton pictured in Korea. Photo: Supplied

The underground mining electrician works hard to finance his pursuits that may be toned down a little now with his wife and infant son, Jonas, to think about.

Family trip to Turkey. Photo: Supplied


“I just love to feel like I’m roaming free,” he said.

“I’ll wait to do the dangerous countries like Somalia and Libya when I’m older so my son will still have his father 100 per cent alive. I’ll still take risks, just smaller risks.”

Back To Top