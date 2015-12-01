Aussie explorer films close encounter with angry gorilla

A prolific word traveler from the Hunter Valley has filmed the moment a gorilla threw him three metres to the ground for getting too close to its baby.

Johnny Clifton has aims to canvas every country in his lifetime and has made a point of travelling to some of the most dangerous in pursuit of authenticity over standardised tourist routes.

Mr Clifton had walked away from a guide when he captured the feisty gorilla in Rwanda.

“All I remember is that the mother snarled at me … she grabbed me and threw me three metres onto my back. They just seemed such peaceful animals, I wanted to get a great picture. The guide told me I’d get myself killed,” he told news.com.au in a feature interview.

Mr Clifton’s passport includes stamps from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Madagascar.

The underground mining electrician works hard to finance his pursuits that may be toned down a little now with his wife and infant son, Jonas, to think about.

“I just love to feel like I’m roaming free,” he said.

“I’ll wait to do the dangerous countries like Somalia and Libya when I’m older so my son will still have his father 100 per cent alive. I’ll still take risks, just smaller risks.”