Exotic dancer's animal charity funds 'used for online gambling’

A South Australia animal charity is in hot water after allegations that the funds raised were being used for online gambling.

The woman who ran it used her experience as an exotic dancer to allegedly raise money for her furry friends.

Nicky Hocking is a self-confessed cat lady and she ran a charity called "Help save the furry ones" taking in stray and unwanted kitties.

She was a cat woman by day, and exotic dancer by night.

Ms Hocking is a former employee at the Crazy Horse, a Gentlemen's Club in Adelaide and she used her talents on the pole to raise money.

Back in 2011 7 News reported on the charity and one of its fundraisers.

Nicky told 7 News: "It's called the pussy drive and it's all to raise money for these guys."



But it has been a less than perfect outcome for Ms Hocking as she has been stripped of her licence, accused of misusing the money she raised.

Dini Soulio, South Australia’s Commissioner for Consumer Affairs, Liquor and Gambling, told 7 News: "The information that we have is that it's been transferred to online gambling sites."



The charity was being run out of an Ingle Farm home and the Attorney General’s department says Ms Hocking has failed to respond to the allegations.

Mr Soulio said: "We are warning people not to deal with this charity."



The Liquor and Gambling Commissioner didn't know about her ferocious money raising tactics but said he knew she was using a Facebook page and personal donations to collect money.