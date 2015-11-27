Embarrassing army bungle produces overweight tanks

Defence will be forced to strip tonnes of ammunition and fuel from Australia's M1-A1 Abrams tanks after a recent upgrade bungle caused them to be too heavy for landing boats.

Australia's Canberra class amphibious assault ships are designed to deploy a thousand troops into battle, their landing craft especially chosen because they could also carry Australia's M1-A1 Abrams tanks.

But following a recent upgrade the Abrams is now too heavy for the landing boats.

That means our main battle tanks might not be able to go to war in our new $1.5 billion warships.

"The Canberra was acquired with the capability foreseen to be able to take tanks on board, so yes , it's not what the ADF would have wanted," Euan Graham from the Lowy Institute said.

Seven News'' understands defence will be forced to strip tonnes of ammunition and fuel from the tanks to get them back underweight to lighten their load before they can hit the shore.

"I wouldn't regard this as a setback.. in the broader scheme of things, Australia's amphibious project is ahead of schedule," Mr Graham said.

The helicopter carrier's main role is deploying troops and their equipment, but another is supplying humanitarian aid and relief, and this summer the Canberra's on standby ready to offer support never before seen in this region.



It can power a small city, purify a drinking supply, and evacuate hundreds.