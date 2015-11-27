Fatal multi car crash on Bruce Highway

The fatal multi-car accident occurred on the Bruce Highway Bells Creek, Sunshine Coast southbound lanes but affecting both directions delay travel or Steve Irwin Way.

One person is confirmed deceased.

11 patients being treated for injuries.

Three are critical – one is a woman being airlifted to RBWH, another person has airlifted to Brisbane, one other female being transported by road to Nambour hospital.

The rest are minor injuries according to early reports.

One was a 65-year-old man with lacerations to his head, he was entrapped in his vehicle.

Early reports at this stage suggest about three to six vehicles are involved.

Happened 3kms south of Caloundra exit on Bruce Highway.

North and southbound lanes closed. Diversions in place.

More details to come.

Crash Bruce Highway Bells Creek, Sunshine Coast southbound lanes but affecting both directions delay travel or Steve Irwin Way #qldtraffic — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) November 27, 2015