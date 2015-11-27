Fatal multi car crash on Bruce Highway

News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News

The fatal multi-car accident occurred on the Bruce Highway Bells Creek, Sunshine Coast southbound lanes but affecting both directions delay travel or Steve Irwin Way.

One person is confirmed deceased.

11 patients being treated for injuries.

Three are critical – one is a woman being airlifted to RBWH, another person has airlifted to Brisbane, one other female being transported by road to Nambour hospital.

Queensland ambulance attending the scene. Source: 7 News.

The rest are minor injuries according to early reports.



One was a 65-year-old man with lacerations to his head, he was entrapped in his vehicle.

Early reports at this stage suggest about three to six vehicles are involved.

Victims of the crash being taken away for medical treatment. Source: 7 News.

Happened 3kms south of Caloundra exit on Bruce Highway.

North and southbound lanes closed. Diversions in place.

The traffic at the scene of the accident. Source: 7 News.

More details to come.




