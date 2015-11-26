Police rush to Sydney apartment after man threatens to kill ‘really big’ spider

A Sydney police unit that was forced to rush to a Wollstonecraft unit amid reports of death threats against a woman has revealed the ultimately awkward and embarrassing truth behind the call-out.

Harbourside Local Area Command posted a report to Facebook recounting how a number of police officers began banging on the door of the Wollstonecraft home around 2am on November 21.

"Police received numerous calls in relation to a violent domestic, with reports of a woman screaming hysterically, a man yelling, 'I’m going to kill you, you're dead! Die!! Die!!”, with the sounds of furniture being tossed around the unit,"police posted on the Harbourside LAC Facebook page.

This is the awkward exchange that unfolded in the early hours of the morning, as recounted by police:

A man answered the door, out of breath and rather flushed with the following conversation:

Police: Where’s your wife?

Male: Umm... I don’t have one.

Police: Where is your girlfriend?

Male: Umm... I don’t have one.

Police: We had a report of a domestic and a woman screaming, where is she?

Male: I don’t know what you’re talking about, I live alone.

Police: Come on mate, people clearly heard you yelling you were going to kill her and furniture getting thrown around the unit.

At this point the male became very sheepish.

Police: Come on mate, what have you done to her?

Male: It was a spider.

Police: Sorry??

Male: It was a spider, a really big one!!

Police: What about the woman screaming?

Male: Yeah sorry, that was me, I really, really hate spiders.

As it turns out the male was chasing a rather large spider around the unit with a can or mortein. After a very long pause some laughter and a quick look in the unit to make sure there was no injured party (apart from the spider) we left.