Police rush to Sydney apartment after man threatens to kill ‘really big’ spider

A Sydney police unit that was forced to rush to a Wollstonecraft unit amid reports of death threats against a woman has revealed the ultimately awkward and embarrassing truth behind the call-out.
Harbourside Local Area Command posted a report to Facebook recounting how a number of police officers began banging on the door of the Wollstonecraft home around 2am on November 21.
"Police received numerous calls in relation to a violent domestic, with reports of a woman screaming hysterically, a man yelling, 'I’m going to kill you, you're dead! Die!! Die!!”, with the sounds of furniture being tossed around the unit,"police posted on the Harbourside LAC Facebook page.
- Hairy arachnid lured out of man's ear
- Woman's playful encounter with a Golden Orb spider will probably give you chills
This is the awkward exchange that unfolded in the early hours of the morning, as recounted by police:
A man answered the door, out of breath and rather flushed with the following conversation:
Police: Where’s your wife?
Male: Umm... I don’t have one.
Police: Where is your girlfriend?
Male: Umm... I don’t have one.
Police: We had a report of a domestic and a woman screaming, where is she?
Male: I don’t know what you’re talking about, I live alone.
Police: Come on mate, people clearly heard you yelling you were going to kill her and furniture getting thrown around the unit.
At this point the male became very sheepish.
Police: Come on mate, what have you done to her?
Male: It was a spider.
Police: Sorry??
Male: It was a spider, a really big one!!
Police: What about the woman screaming?
Male: Yeah sorry, that was me, I really, really hate spiders.
As it turns out the male was chasing a rather large spider around the unit with a can or mortein. After a very long pause some laughter and a quick look in the unit to make sure there was no injured party (apart from the spider) we left.