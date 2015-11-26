Vanstone cops barrage of hate after 'nasty' Bindi sledge

Swarms of Bindi Irwin supporters have come to the Dancing With The Stars winner's defence after an Australian commentator dished out a brazen sledge on national television.

Former politician Amanda Vanstone slammed the 17-year-old on a panel show last night during a chat about the teenager's celebrated win on US hit show Dancing With The Stars.

The former Liberal Immigration Minister announced Bindi 'isn't special' because of the death of her father, the much-loved Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin.

"Give me a break. She's not the only kid whose father has died. My father died when I was young; it happens to lots of kids," Vanstone said.

"It doesn't make her special.

"How many years ago did her father die?"

Social media erupted in outrage, with one Twitter user calling the panel guest a 'nasty piece of work' and Facebook commenters slamming her for her 'poor taste'.

"Shame on you Amanda Vanstone with your mean and nasty Bindi Irwin comments. Go and pick on someone your own size," one Facebook user wrote.

"Very poor taste comment Amanda Vanstone. She is not then only child to lose her father early in life, but she was under constant scrutiny and came out of it all with more Grace than you have just shown. (sic)," another wrote.

@mrpford Im not a fan but geez if Bindi danced so well whats that got to do with her father? Pretty low Ms Vanstone — BrownSquirrel (@BrownSquirrel) November 26, 2015

Amanda Vanstone. Just a bitter, nasty lady. Nothing more. Nothing less. — AJ (@rockchick_ajay) November 26, 2015

Amanda Vanstone, our most beloved Immigration Minister, may have lost the heart of a nation. — Cam Smith (@sexenheimer) November 25, 2015

Grief is not a competition Amanda Vanstone! Keep being the wonderful lady you are @BindiIrwin i think your amazing keep dancing life ❤️ — Sloane (@_muffinqueen) November 26, 2015

Vanstone's fellow panellist didn't like the comment either.

"That was mean and nasty, you can't say that. That's something that not even I'd say," former Labor politician Mark Latham said.

Vanstone has yet to publicly respond to the backlash.

Bindi won the US series Dancing With The Stars yesterday, just days after she received perfect 10s for her freestyle dance honouring her late father Steve.

The dance came to an emotional end when Bindi was surprised to see a photo of herself with her father, which she reportedly did not know would be shown on screen.

Bindi is reported to have earned $322,000 for the win.

