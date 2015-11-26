News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Scooter rider punched in the head by cyclist for 'using wrong lane'

Melissa Hills
Yahoo7 News /

The shocking moment a scooter rider was punched in the head by a cyclist for 'using wrong lane' has been caught on camera.

0305_1130_nat_bridge
1:33

Traffic snarls as Harbour Bridge lane changes made
0305_0500_nat_commuters
1:18

Car-maggedon on the Sydney Harbour Bridge
0301_1800_qld_cyclist
1:17

Drivers wage a war on cyclists
0227_1800_MEL-Cyclist
1:38

Hunt for gunman continues as cyclist tells of survival
Police Pursue Naked Man Riding ATV on Missouri Highway
1:38

Police Pursue Naked Man Riding ATV on Missouri Highway
Meet the teen girl behind the National School Walkout movement
1:02

Meet the teen girl behind the National School Walkout movement
0328_1800_syd_buses
1:28

Parramatta Road to get electric buses
0412_1800_nsw_dominos
0:20

Dominos dummy takes risk on Sydney road
Overturned Truck Lets Cattle Loose on Nashville Highway
0:32

Overturned Truck Lets Cattle Loose on Nashville Highway
1204_1800_PER-Vet
0:32

Driver crashes into vet clinic at Aspley
0418_1800_SYD-Privacy
1:43

‘Typo’ behind major NSW state government permit bungle
Authorities say a naked man was hit by a car along Interstate 17 on Friday morning.
0:54

Authorities say a naked man was hit by a car along Interstate 17 on Friday morning.
 

The one minute clip, which was uploaded to LiveLeak begins with a moped rider travelling down a cycle lane and overtaking another lane user on a bicycle.

A message from the moped driver reads 'Yes I am allowed to be in the cycle lane'.

The video starts with a caption saying the moped driver is allowed to use the cycle lane. Photo: LiveLeak

The cyclist is seen speeding down the cycle lane. Photo: LiveLeak

A second later a red blur comes into focus and a hand is seen coming across the camera sending it crashing to the floor.

The footage then cuts to a scene with the moped rider, cyclist and a witness.

The cyclist is clearly seen sticking his hand out on the footage. Photo: LiveLeak

The cyclist was caught on film denying he had punched the moped driver. Photo: LiveLeak

The witness tells the cyclist that 'you can't punch people' and the cyclist says 'I didn't punch him, absolutely not'.

The footage is played again and the hand of the cyclist can clearly be seen stretching out to hit the moped rider.

It is not the first time cyclist road wars have been captured on camera.

Back To Top