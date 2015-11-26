Scooter rider punched in the head by cyclist for 'using wrong lane'

The shocking moment a scooter rider was punched in the head by a cyclist for 'using wrong lane' has been caught on camera.

The one minute clip, which was uploaded to LiveLeak begins with a moped rider travelling down a cycle lane and overtaking another lane user on a bicycle.

A message from the moped driver reads 'Yes I am allowed to be in the cycle lane'.

A second later a red blur comes into focus and a hand is seen coming across the camera sending it crashing to the floor.

The footage then cuts to a scene with the moped rider, cyclist and a witness.

The witness tells the cyclist that 'you can't punch people' and the cyclist says 'I didn't punch him, absolutely not'.

The footage is played again and the hand of the cyclist can clearly be seen stretching out to hit the moped rider.

It is not the first time cyclist road wars have been captured on camera.