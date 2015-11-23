Filip Polc films crazy downhill practice

Mountain bike rider Filip Polc has released nail-biting video of one of his downhill training runs in Mexico.

Crazy Downhill Race in Mexican Town

GoPro footage of the session reveals just how technical the sport can be with Mr Polc navigating narrow and uneven road surfaces, as well as additional jumps and obstacles at speed and in congested streets.

The Slovak regularly records videos from his races around the world.

This footage was recorded the day before his final in Taxco.

Mr Polc documented his final practice run in anticipation of the main event.

