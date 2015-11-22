Man arrested after five-year-old girl rushed to hospital with stab wounds

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a little girl was allegedly stabbed outside an apartment block in Ballarat, Victoria.

Five-year-old girl rushed to hospital with stab wounds

The five-year-old was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital and Victoria Police say she is in a critical condition.

She is reported to have sustained stab wounds to her upper body and face.

Emergency services were called to address on Learmonth Road near Mitchell Park just before 3pm on Sunday.

Ballarat Crime Investigation Detectives are appealing for witnesses who should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 300 000.