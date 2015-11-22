Greek coast guard filmed 'attempting to sink' raft full of Syrian refugees

A member of the Greek coast guard has been filmed attempting to sink a raft full of Syrian refugees.

In footage released by the Turkish Institute of Public Diplomacy, a crew member aboard a Greek-marked ship is seen jabbing a pole into the inflatable raft.

As it starts to sink with 58 people on board, the terrified passengers can be heard screaming for help.

Members of the Turkish coast guard are then seen pulling the refugees to safety, aboard their vessel.

The migrants were then returned to the Turkish port of Didim.

According to Turkish media, the footage is from November 12.

It’s reported the video was shown to the head of the Greek coast guard, by the head of the Turkish coast guard.

"We would be very pleased if you order your team to refrain from such acts," Commander Rear Admiral Hakan Üstem reportedly asked his Greek counterpart.

Vice Admiral Athanasopoulos was reportedly shocked by the footage and allegedly vowed to take the measures to ensure his coast guard acts appropriately with migrant boats.

It’s estimated 489 refugees have been rescued by the Turkish coast guard.