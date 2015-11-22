News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Rare 'Blue Dragon' washes up on Aussie shore

Ben Brennan
Yahoo7 News /

This peculiar creature is as rare as it is stunning, even if it does go by the rather unattractive ‘sea slug’ title.

Rescuers race to save whales after mass stranding in Australia
1:04

Rescuers race to save whales after mass stranding in Australia
0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0:35

Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0228_1800_nsw_pokies
1:22

Woolworths pub workers rewarded for monitoring pokie players
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
1:12

Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
Whalecam reveals secrets of Antarctic minke
1:58

Whalecam reveals secrets of Antarctic minke
0626_1800_sa_elex
2:04

'Dirt will be thrown' in final election week
0209_0500_nat_saheat
2:23

Customers 'outraged' after power cut during heat wave
 

While it looks like a Pokemon or something straight out of a Final Fantasy video game, it is infact the rare Blue Dragon sea slug (officially known as the Glaucus atlanticus).

This striking sea critter washed up on an Australian shore and has gained a lot of attention online. Photo: Screenshot

This one, in particular, washed up on an Australia shore recently and video of its striking blue paint-job has been going viral online since.

Lucinda Fry captured the video and uploaded it to Facebook after happening upon the creature at Broadbeach in Queensland last week.


But while the tiny tropical critter looks spectacular, it also packs a spectacular punch.

At just a few centimetres in length, the Blue Dragon is quite poisonous and can cause painful, even dangerous, stings to those who attempt to handle them.

If you’re lucky enough to spot on in the flesh, don’t handle it.

The Blue Dragon, obviously, takes its blue underside, which camoflages it with the surface of the sea, on which it floats upside down. Its other side is a silvery colour to help it camouflage with the sea as it appears from underwater.



Back To Top