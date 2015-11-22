Rare 'Blue Dragon' washes up on Aussie shore

This peculiar creature is as rare as it is stunning, even if it does go by the rather unattractive ‘sea slug’ title.

While it looks like a Pokemon or something straight out of a Final Fantasy video game, it is infact the rare Blue Dragon sea slug (officially known as the Glaucus atlanticus).

This one, in particular, washed up on an Australia shore recently and video of its striking blue paint-job has been going viral online since.

Lucinda Fry captured the video and uploaded it to Facebook after happening upon the creature at Broadbeach in Queensland last week.

But while the tiny tropical critter looks spectacular, it also packs a spectacular punch.

At just a few centimetres in length, the Blue Dragon is quite poisonous and can cause painful, even dangerous, stings to those who attempt to handle them.

If you’re lucky enough to spot on in the flesh, don’t handle it.

The Blue Dragon, obviously, takes its blue underside, which camoflages it with the surface of the sea, on which it floats upside down. Its other side is a silvery colour to help it camouflage with the sea as it appears from underwater.