Russian military blast long-range strategic bombers destroying ISIS fuel trucks

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

AFP
AFP /

Gun-mounted cameras on huge convoys have captured the moment Islamic State fuel trucks were destroyed by the Russian military in Syria.

Russian blasted long-range strategic bombers for a third day, the defence ministry said, as Moscow pressed on with its intensified air campaign in the country.

Strategic bombers flying over Russian territory unleashed 12 cruise missiles at Islamic State group targets including warehouses and command posts in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces as they launched their "third massive air strike", the defence ministry said in a statement.

Powerful long-distance Tu-22 bombers also struck six targets including three "major plants" for refining oil in IS strongholds in the Raqa and Deir Ezzor provinces, Moscow said.

Meanwhile jets stationed at Russia's base in government-held territory in Syria hit 138 targets around the country on Thursday, the statement said.

Moscow ratcheted up its bombing campaign in Syria on Tuesday after confirming for the first time that a Russian passenger plane that crashed in Egypt last month was brought down by a bomb.

France began launching air strikes against the Islamic State group in Syria on October Photo: AFP/Patrick Baz

This is the giant explosion after airstrikes carried out by Russian air force on what Russia says was Islamic State oil-processing facility in Syria. Photo: AFP

Russia first launched air strikes on Syria in September at the request of its long-standing ally President Bashar al-Assad, while a US-led coalition of countries opposed to the Syrian strongman is conducting a separate air campaign against IS.


