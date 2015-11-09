Cop helps injured marathon runner finish gruelling race

A sergeant is being heralded a hero after helping an injured runner finish the Rock n’ Roll marathon in the US over the weekend after the runner took a nasty tumble during the gruelling race.

Sgt. John Cain of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department witnessed runner Robert McCoy fall approximately 200 yards from the finish line and quickly jumped into action linking arms with the injured runner and jogging with him over the line.

“I went over to help render aid and he kept saying, ‘I’ve got to finish the race’. I asked him if he wanted me to help him and he said yes. I put my arm around his shoulder and back. I could feel in my heart that he needed to finish, there was a purpose for him doing so and he wanted to accomplish the goal,” the 27-year veteran officer told the Savannah Morning News.

“I am just glad I was in a position to help him do that. He is an inspiration to me, he is the hero in this story.”

“My heart started bleeding for him,” Cain said, “so I asked the EMTs if I could walk him to the finish line would that be OK, and they said OK and followed behind.”

“I helped pick him up and tears were coming from his eyes and we walked towards the finish. You could almost feel the happiness coming from him,” the 28-year veteran officer said.

Thousands of runners competed in the annual Rock n’ Roll marathon despite the extreme weather conditions including heat and humidity.

#RnRSAV participants: stay up to date on tomorrow's race day heat plan here: https://t.co/fjO2EuTNSz pic.twitter.com/rwX3TAfSVm — Rock n Roll Marathon (@RunRocknRoll) November 7, 2015

“We did implement a comprehensive heat plan, which included water misters, sponge stations, and air-conditioned cooling buses along the course,” marathon officials said in a statement. “Unfortunately, these tough running conditions were deemed excessive and dangerous.”

In less than 24 hours since a photo of Sgt. Cain and McCoy was posted on the SCMPD Facebook page it reached nearly 300,000 people.