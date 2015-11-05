As it happened: Huge crowd cheers on the All Blacks in Christchurch

Follow our live coverage as New Zealand welcomes the Rugby World Cup champions home.

4.36pm: What a beautiful shot of Sonny Bill Williams with his fans to wrap up our coverage of the parade in Christchurch. Thank you Christchurch for putting on such a wonderful homecoming.

4.35pm: Sam Cane got in on the selfie action, sharing this image on Instagram.

4.44pm: Adorable!

4.32pm: Fans got everything they wanted and more when they All Blacks came to town.

4.30pm: There was a lot of love in Christchurch this afternoon.

4.28pm: The men in black are thanking their fans for their support.

4.13pm: Coach Steve Hansen had a great time at today's parade.

4.06pm: Wow, Steve Hansen takes selfies. I wonder if this will end up on Richie's Facebook page.

4.03pm: So proud of the boys!

4pm: Dan Carter with his long-time friend William Webb Ellis.

3.57pm: An All Blacks fan is going to be very impressed when he receives this signed ball from his mum.

3.56pm: The All Blacks captured this video of their fans in Christchurch earlier today.

3.43pm: How do you rate Ma'a's kicking skills?

3.38pm: The All Blacks shared this snap of their fans at Hagley Park on Instagram.

3.33pm: The crowd shouts "Sir Richie McCaw" as he accepts a plaque from the Mayor of Christchurch, Lianne Dalziel.

3.30pm: John Michael Chua shows his support for the All Blacks on Instagram.

3.28pm: Waisake Naholo and his teammates had a well-deserved coffee break before today's parade.

3.24pm: Earlier today the All Blacks greeted fans at Christchurch Airport.

3.20pm: The weather is stellar for the All Blacks.

3.18pm: Fans are impressed with the parade.

3.16pm: The All Blacks have made it to Hagley Park.

3.15pm: Selfie-tastic!

3.09pm: Fans are chanting for Waisake Naholo again.

3.04pm: The All Blacks say they are loving the crowd in Christchurch.

3.03pm: A young boy can be heard yelling "thank you" as the All Blacks drive past.

3.02pm: The crowd cannot get enough of Brodie Rettalick!

3.01pm: The crowd is screaming for the men in black.

2.56pm: The All Blacks are moving quickly on the back of their utes.

The boys are back in town! Welcome home Richie & @DanCarter! Stunning CHCH day for a wee @AllBlacks parade! pic.twitter.com/2eLRjgzivY — Perception PR (@_Perception_PR) November 5, 2015

2.50pm: The crowd is being told to move back, with police yelling: "You're about the get run over, move back!"

2.49pm: The World Cup hero!

2.47pm: Fans are passing their caps to the Ma'a Nonu so he can sign them.

2.45pm: Earlier today retiring All Black Keven Mealamu took to Twitter to share his excitement about the parade.

2.43pm: Construction workers have climbed on top of buildings so they can get the best view of the All Blacks.

2.40pm: Fans are singing Waisake Naholo's name as the All Blacks drive past.

2.38pm: Watch the All Blacks live on P

LIVE on #Periscope: All Blacks Homecomimg Parade starts in Christchurch https://t.co/Nro3DUG0L1 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 5, 2015

2.37pm: Belinda is feeling pretty lucky right now...

2.30pm: Everyone wants to be part of the action.

People at the city council watch the team bus arrive. #AllBlackEverything pic.twitter.com/rC45IKtot6 — Iain McGregor (@Iainmcgregor3) November 5, 2015

2.29pm: It's show time! The crowd is loving Richie McCaw and Steve Hansen, who are proudly showing off the William Webb Ellis Cup.

2.27pm: The crowd is cheering for the All Blacks already. The parade starts at 2.30pm, and will begin from the corner of Rolleston Avenue and Hereford Street.

2.26pm: These boys are ready for the men in black.

2.20pm: Here we go Christchurch!

These guys are ready to go. You could say there was a bit of a hype here in Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/8ogkCAqFM5 — Georgina Campbell (@GeorgeKCampbell) November 5, 2015

2.11pm: Traffic is building ahead of the All Blacks' parade.

2.05pm: The fans are ready and waiting.

12.45pm: The boys have landed!

9.30am: Sonny Bill Williams says he and teammate Nehe Milner-Skudder can't wait for today's parade.

Me n my prospect @Nmilnerskudder are looking forward 2seeing everyone n Christchurch today ✊🏽✊🏽 #allbackeverything pic.twitter.com/Xnqifi5AOz — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) November 4, 2015

9.20am: Star athlete Sonny Bill Williams said yesterday that he was looking forward to seeing his wife and cuddling his daughter. Well his wish came true! He celebrated his first day home with his family. And this morning the proud father had an early morning wake-up with his beautiful one-year-old daughter Imaan.

So good to b home with my 2 girls, wake up mummy hahaha @lanamarieewilli pic.twitter.com/DievlTtLyZ — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) November 4, 2015

9.10am: The weather looks promising in Christchurch ahead of the All Blacks' second homecoming parade.

A high of about 15 degrees is expected today when the World Cup champions show off their gold medals and the William Webb Ellis Cup at a parade through the Garden City.

Fans will be able to see their heroes at 2.30pm, with the players set to make their way on the back of utes from the corner of Rolleston Ave and Hereford St, down Park Tce to finish just before Bealey Ave.

This will be followed by an official reception at 3.15pm.

The team will then head to Wellington for the final homecoming parade on Friday.

BACKGROUND

The All Blacks were welcomed with a rousing Haka from staff when they arrived at Auckland Airport yesterday morning.

Hundreds of fans were also happy to wake-up early to be there to greet the team as they came through the arrivals terminal.

The players immediately set about signing autographs and posing for selfies as captain Richie McCaw and coach Steve Hansen addressed the crowd.

Thousands of fans then lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the team during a parade and a ceremony at Auckland's Victoria Park.

WATCH:

WATCH:

WATCH:

WATCH:

WATCH: