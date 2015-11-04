All Blacks mocked mercilessly in lip-reading video

From the Haka to captain Richie McCaw, nothing was sacred in a World Cup lip-reading video published on social media on Tuesday.

The video was shared on the Jgeeks Facebook page, and it received more than 6,170 likes and 2,774 shares within just one hour of being published.

Some hit back at the Auckland-based group over the video, saying it was "disrespectful" and that they shouldn't mock New Zealand's Haka.

Hikitia Monster Te Aho posted: "You call yourselves maori boys and yet you're mocking the Haka."

Zechariah Faatiga commented: "Had a good laugh but The monkey sounds??? Really??? Not cool."

But others said people needed to lighten up.

Willow Fakatava wrote: "Haha loved it! And for those who saying they mocking the haka you have no humor. I always watch a lot of bad lip reading videos and this is funny to watch. We have too many sensitive whining and whinging people in NZ."

Sharnah CW Komene commented: "Lol this crackup! Bet the ABz will think it's hilarious too! Broz we won the RWC! Bloody lighten up."

It's not the first time the All Blacks' Haka has been mocked during this year's Rugby World Cup.

