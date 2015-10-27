'Do it for Richie and the boys': Kiwi calls for Facebook black out

A Kiwi is calling for New Zealand rugby fans to make their profile pictures on Facebook black to show their support for the All Blacks ahead of this weekend's Rugby World Cup​ final.

'Do it for Richie and the boys': Zinzan Brooke calls for Facebook black out

Veitchy on Sport shared Zinzan Smith's request on Facebook this morning.

"Guys help me out. I want to black out facebook for the week to show support for the ABs," the post reads.

He continued: "If we get as many people as we can to black out their profile pics it'll spread and everyone's newsfeeds will start to blackout. If people went rainbow for equality in a foreign country I'm sure we can go black for Richie and the boys. Get on board."

Meanwhile, assistant coach Ian Foster says the emotion surrounding the looming retirements of captain Richie McCaw and world record points-scorer Dan Carter will be blocked out until after the final whistle at Twickenham.

Saturday's clash against Australia at Twickenham will be the confirmed last for Carter, the midfield pairing of Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith and centurion hooker Keven Mealamu.

McCaw is also expected to announce his retirement after the tournament.

While a World Cup victory would be a fitting farewell for the players, Foster insists it will not be the focus.

"We've got a World Cup final on Saturday and nothing else really matters apart from us preparing well," he said.

"It's all about the here and the now. This is the moment and there'll be plenty of time afterwards to talk about people but we don't want to waste this opportunity.

"We're putting everything we can into doing the only thing we can do which is to prepare well day by day."

Previous reports that the campaign was suggested by Zinzan Brooke were incorrect. It was suggested by Zinzan Smith.