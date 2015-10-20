All Blacks go hard in gym as they prepare for Springboks semi-final clash

The All Blacks have been pushing themselves hard in the gym this week ahead of Sunday's semi-final clash against South Africa.

Having already closed the door on their emphatic quarter-final victory against France, the team is focusing on their next battle.

All Black Sam Cane said they enjoyed their 62-13 win that night, but they put a "fullstop" on their celebrations the next morning to focus on their next match.

"Everyone's I think, for want of a better term, got their feet firmly on the ground and are very focussed on what's coming up ahead because we know, although we did a lot of good stuff [against France] we know we are going to have to be a lot better than that to get the performance we need against South Africa."

Assistant coach Ian Foster said the All Blacks are "getting pretty excited" about the Test, and he expects a nail-biting finish.

"You know it's going to be semi-finals and it's going to come down to the wire, we know that, and we're just going to do everything we can this week to prepare well and to make sure we control what we can control."

Foster said his team's win over France "means nothing now", adding that "it's back to square one".

"The challenge is very obvious, we all know it and we've just got to make sure the full stop we've put on France stays there and we start from zero again."

It has been drilled into the All Blacks that they will have to be better than they were against France if they are to beat South Africa.

