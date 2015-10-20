All Black Julian Savea clowns around after demolishing the French

All Black try-scoring sensation Julian Savea has really let his hair down with a bizarre singing performance ahead of this weekend's semi-final showdown.

Savea shared a video of his performance on his Instagram account this morning and the post has received more than 3100 likes.

The Dubsmash clip starts with Savea singing Carly Rae Jepsen's song I Really Like You.

It goes downhill from there, with Savea then pictured with what looks like a pair of shorts on his head.

He can be seen rolling his eyes back as he puts on a theatrical performance as he sings Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles.

The in-form All Blacks winger appears pretty carefree ahead of his Test against the Springboks on Sunday.

It's not his first Dubsmash, he previously shared this hilarious clip on his Instagram account, which features his fiance.

Savea was impressive in the All Blacks' 62-13 win over France in their Cardiff quarter-final, at one stage sending two defenders flying metres backwards as he powered across for one of his three tries.

It lifted the 25-year-old to a record-equalling eight tries for the tournament and boosted his career tally to 38 from 39 Tests.

