Thousands turn out for Melbourne Marathon

Over 30,000 runners flooded the city for the annual Melbourne Marathon festival on Sunday.

Competitors from around the world flew in for the event but couldn't beat our local athletes.

The 42km feature marathon attracted 7000 runners, who burst onto Batman Avenue Sunday, determined to conquer the gruelling loop around Albert Park Lake, to St Kilda and then the MCG.

Others chose the half marathon, or the 10km run and everyone from race veterans to budding champions, mums, dads and elite athletes ran under perfect conditions.

Australian Brad Milsoevic won the overall race in two hours and sixteen minutes. The 25- year-old is now in the running for next year’s 2016 Rio Olympics.

Commonwealth Games medallist Jess Trengove was the fastest female, her time also making her an Olympic qualifier.

The event raised almost $800,000 for various charities.