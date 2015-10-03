The boss of New Zealand Rugby League has condemned the actions of the Kiwi players involved in mass brawls this week.

Kiwi league players 'dealt with' after brawls with Aussies (+video)

Footage has now emerged of ugly on-field behaviour during a match between the Kiwi under 18s and the Australian Schoolboys at Brisbane's Kougari Oval on Thursday.

The match had to be stopped three times due to the fighting.

New Zealand Rugby League boss Phil Holden says the Kiwi players involved have let themselves down.

Holden told Fairfax the "trans-Tasman sporting rivalry between New Zealand and Australia is always intense, and both communities really relish that relationship".

"But, clearly, the actions of some of our players on this occasion fell short of New Zealand Rugby League expectations, especially in terms of our organisational values.

"We certainly don't condone that kind of behaviour from any of our national teams, however, there is no further disciplinary action required for these incidents, as they dealt with during the game."

The Australian Schoolboys won the test 30-6 to cement a 2-0 series win.

